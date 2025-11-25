77°
Woman arrested for arson, allegedly set Independence home on fire

Tuesday, November 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for arson after fire investigators determined she intentionally set fire to a Tangipahoa Parish home. 

According to the Independence Fire Department, a home along Mashon Road was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 15. 

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and booked 28-year-old Ebony Harris into jail for aggravated arson on Nov. 24. 

Fire officials are asking anyone with information about the situation to call 985-878-2702 ext.108.

