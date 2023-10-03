Woman arrested for allegedly setting trash fire that damaged Entergy power lines Monday

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a trash pile that ended up damaging power lines.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Crystal Roberts, 45, intentionally set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it into a pile of furniture and trash at a home off Geronimo Street.

The resulting fire damaged power lines and caused $1,500 in other damages.

Roberts was arrested for simple arson.