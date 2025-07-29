97°
Woman arrested for allegedly setting Baker home on fire
BAKER - A woman accused of setting a home on fire months ago was arrested Monday for arson.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Melderkia Foster was arrested for setting fire to a home along Sandra Drive on Baker during the early-morning hours of May 28.
An investigation determined the fire was intentionally set and caused about $1,500 in damage. On Monday, Foster was apprehended from her home and was booked for aggravated arson.
