Woman arrested for allegedly pressuring her boyfriend to kill the father of her children

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for allegedly pressuring her boyfriend into killing the father of her children.

Hope Jackson was arrested and booked for principal to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wesley Jr.

An arrest affidavit said Jackson's boyfriend, Riddick Franklin, waited in the parking lot of Wesley's apartment complex for hours on Sunday, March 22, before shooting and killing him.

Court records show Wesley and Jackson were involved in a custody dispute. Last month, Wesley filed a petition for custody, paternity, visitation, and child support for both his son and daughter. The affidavit said Jackson told Franklin she was worried about losing an upcoming court date and that she wanted something done with Wesley.

Franklin told investigators in the days leading up to the homicide that Jackson "increased pressure" on him, saying she wanted Wesley gone because she was tired of child support not being processed.

Investigators uncovered text messages between the couple where Jackson said, "Franklin, 'I want him OV,'" which is street slang to finish or to kill someone.

Documents said Jackson asked Franklin if he was going to kill Wesley for her, saying that the window of opportunity was closing and that if it wasn't done, she would lose everything.

"I ain't gone tell on you, you ain't gone tell on me so we straight," Franklin said, recounting a remark Jackson made the day before Wesley was killed.

Franklin was arrested for second-degree murder. Both Franklin and Jackson are being held without bond.