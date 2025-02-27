65°
Woman arrested for allegedly pouring boiling water on autistic man
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pouring boiling water onto a non-verbal autistic man's back.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating Dairyonna James for an incident that happened in November 2024. Police were called to the Harmony Center Group Home, also known as the Florida Street Group Home, for reports of a man there with a severe burn on his back.
James, the victim's caretaker, allegedly poured boiling water on the non-verbal man when he grabbed her to get her attention.
Police arrested James on Wednesday. She was booked for cruelty to the infirm and aggravated second-degree battery.
