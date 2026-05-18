Man sentenced to 80 years for 2023 murder on Alliquipa Street off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man in 2023 was sentenced to 80 years on Monday.

Rashawn Alexander was accused of killing 35-year-old Nicholas Williams on Alliquipa Street off Plank Road on March 5, 2023.

More than two weeks later, on March 22, Alexander was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a weapon.

On Monday, Alexander received an 80-year sentence for the murder of Williams.

He was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter, 20 years for the illegal use of a gun, and another 20 years for possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences are to be carried out consecutively without the possibility of parole.