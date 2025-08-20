Woman arrested for allegedly choking wheelchair-bound man after he accused her of cheating

BATON ROUGE — Deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly attacked a wheelchair-bound man when he accused her of cheating on him early Wednesday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Linda Jackson, 42, is accused of hitting the man, who has one leg, with a duffel bag and trying to choke him.

Arrest documents show that the man began cussing at Jackson and accused her of cheating, leading to an argument that became physical when Jackson packed a duffel bag. Documents say the man grabbed it from her and threw it across the room. She then picked up the bag and hit the man twice with it before pushing him onto the bed and choking him.

A witness told EBRSO that she walked into the room after overhearing the two yelling at each other and intervened, telling Jackson to get off of him.

Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for domestic abuse battery and simple battery of the infirm.