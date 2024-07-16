93°
Woman arrested after stealing ex-boyfriend's PlayStation 5
BAYOU L'OURSE— A Bayou L'Ourse woman turned herself into the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office after she was accused of stealing her ex-boyfriend's PlayStation 5 last month.
Deputies say Jessica Paige Smith, 37, stole the video game console while moving out of her ex-boyfriend's house off Vivian Street on June 16.
Deputies secured a warrant for Smith's arrest after investigating. Smith turned herself in Monday.
She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a felony theft charge.
She was released on a $10,000 bond.
