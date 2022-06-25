81°
Woman arrested after human remains found under vacant home in Amite

Source: WBRZ
AMITE - A woman was arrested after possible human remains were found buried under a vacant home in Amite, authorities said.

According to the Amite Police Department, officers and deputies went to a home in the 300 block of South Third Street on Saturday with a search warrant.

After seeing that the floors were recently replaced, officers pulled up the floor and started digging, finding possible human remains in the ground.

Joanna Phelps of Amite was arrested and booked with principle to first-degree murder and failure to report a crime.

The remains were taken to Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office for identification.

