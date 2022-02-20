60°
Woman arrested after drunk driving through parade, hitting 2 people
LAFAYETTE - Two people were hit by a car that drove through barricades during the Rio parade Saturday night.
According to KATC, the pedestrians were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said 31-year-old Jessica Richard was arrested and booked on her second offense of operating while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.
