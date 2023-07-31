100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman allegedly opens several bank accounts with victim's driver's license

Monday, July 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives are searching for a woman who allegedly opened several bank accounts using a victim's driver's license. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said its deputies are looking for Jeanie Stevens, 33. Stevens is wanted for felony identity theft as well as seven separate counts of identity theft and two counts of bank fraud. 

Allegedly, Stevens used a victim's driver's license to open several credit and checking accounts. 

Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636. 

