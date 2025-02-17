59°
Woman accused of involving a child in theft of Zachary business wanted by police
ZACHARY — A woman seen on surveillance cameras stealing from a Zachary restaurant is wanted by police.
Police said the woman involved a juvenile in stealing from the business.
She is wanted on theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Zachary Police at 225-654-1921 or email mjames@zacharypd.org and mention ZPD file# 25-001435.
Zachary Police have not responded when asked for the location of the theft.
