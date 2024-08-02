Woman accused of having sex with teen faces two more charges of sending 'lewd images and videos' to minors

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that a woman previously arrested for having sex with a teenager and sending lewd photos and videos to three others also engaged in indecent behavior with at least two more juveniles.

Leeann Yammarino, 43, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She now faces six counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile after two other victims told deputies about Yammarino's inappropriate behavior with them.

Yammarino allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old boy two separate times, deputies said. Deputies then found evidence that she was sending lewd messages to the teen and others. The teen boys were between the ages of 14 and 16, deputies said.

The 15-year-old is a student at Dutchtown High School, where Yammarino was heavily involved with extracurricular activities.