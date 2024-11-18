Woman accused of attempted murder of two in drive-by shooting arrested

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting was arrested over the weekend.

Kameron Robinson, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning after a late Saturday night shooting at the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive. Robinson is accused of shooting two people, Baton Rouge Police said in an affidavit.

Arrest records say that Robinson drove up next to the victims' car and and shot at the vehicle. Police added that the bullet, which damaged the driver's and passenger windows of the victim's car, came within inches of both victims.

Robinson turned herself in around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday. Robinson told police that she pulled next to the shooting victims' car when she saw one of them yelling at her. She said she knew that both people had guns, but did not see them at the time. Robinson admitted to firing a warning shot at the car because "she was scared."

A gun was later recovered in Robinson's car, police said.

Robinson was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, as well as aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of weapons.