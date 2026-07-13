Monday AM forecast: Heavy Rain & Flooding Threat Monday

Localized flooding is becoming more likely as slow-moving thunderstorms develop throughout the day. Several inches of rain could fall in spots before conditions gradually improve later this week.

Today and Tonight: Monday brings the highest chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. A stalled frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture, and a favorable upper-level pattern will combine to produce numerous slow-moving storms capable of torrential rainfall. Rainfall rates could become intense at times, leading to ponding on roads, poor drainage flooding, and localized flash flooding where storms repeatedly track over the same locations. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms may produce gusty winds. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal for mid-July, with afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the clouds and rain.





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Up Next: Heavy rain remains possible into Tuesday before storm coverage begins to decrease during the second half of the week. The Weather Prediction Center continues to highlight much of Louisiana in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, meaning scattered flash flooding is possible where multiple rounds of storms occur.

By Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances gradually decrease as drier air moves in. Sunshine returns more often late week, allowing temperatures to climb back into the lower and middle 90s. Heat and humidity will quickly become the primary concern again heading into next weekend, with heat indices potentially approaching Heat Advisory levels.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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