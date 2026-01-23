With freezing temperatures headed to Louisiana, experts weigh in on generator safety

BATON ROUGE - With the temperatures dropping this weekend, it's important to know how to use a generator safely and properly.

Experts say that during the snow event last year, they were called to address plenty of power outages.

This time of year, William David says he gets a lot of business. David runs a shop in New Roads selling generators.

Since Monday, He's been traveling Pointe Coupee parish installing, repairing, and selling generators ahead of the cold snap.

"It's been non-stop here. We have trucks all over the place - just trying to take care of our customers," David said.

WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists say the cold will be bitter. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, and if your power goes out, you may have to rely on a portable generator. David says to make repairs now and fill the gas tank.

"Don't wait until the storm is here," David said.

David reminds generator users to keep it outside of their home, in a well-ventilated area. Generators release carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can kill. The Consumer Product Safety Commission regulates and recalls hazardous products.

The commission reports that 81% of generator-related deaths take place in homes.

Some portable generators will shut off automatically when they detect carbon monoxide, but others will not, putting people breathing the exhaust at risk.

"Turn the generator off, give it a break. You may run out of gas before power turns back on," David said.

An hour away in Baton Rouge, Shane Richard is travelling the city-parish making repairs to stand-by generators. This kind of generator is permanently fixed to a home. Just like a portable generator, it needs oil and gas to run.

"It's a piece of mechanical equipment just like a car or anything else," Richard said.

The stand-by generator has a digital screen, giving owners information, including when the machine needs maintenance.

When the green light is on, Richard said the generator is fine.

"If they get a red light or a yellow light, that's an indicator that they need to call someone," he said.

Richard says to make repair calls now, before the subfreezing temperatures hit.