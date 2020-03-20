With all festivals and fun canceled, Louisianans gear up for weekend at home

BATON ROUGE - In Louisiana’s sportsman’s paradise, those used to being on the go had the brakes slammed on them this week as life came to a screeching halt with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

In a state filled with food, fun and festivals, residents spent their Friday making plans for an unusual weekend. It will be a weekend at home or away from others.

“I figured out here you ain’t going to be close to each other,” Boater Aaron Naiche said. “So, come enjoy it while you can.”

Naiche said he has his parents locked down at home. When they need things he delivers items to their house, but has been keeping his distance away from others. He intends to keep fishing when he can.

From bayous to businesses like Clegg’s Nursery, business has been surging. Managers say sales are up 30 percent from the normal springtime rush with people knowing they will be at home.

“We’re just trying to take the opportunity to stay positive,” customer Todd Domma said. “Find things to do, by getting outside a bit instead of staying inside and watching tv.”

Domma said he is practicing good hygiene techniques and avoiding contact with others as much as possible.

From Cleggs to Business Outdoor Living in Gonzales, sales are also up.

“With people being off, we are having a few more getting in their yards because they are not working,” said Brice Noel, the owner of Outdoor Living. “They are able to come in and pick up material.”

Another busy location was Best Buy. Store workers there told us they have seen a surge in sales with people making a run on laptops and computers. They need things to work from home but also keep themselves busy as no one knows how long this will go on.