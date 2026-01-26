Winter storm turns deadly in Louisiana, shelters rush to get people out of the cold

BATON ROUGE - Governor Landry said Louisiana’s winter storm has already turned deadly, with three confirmed deaths and two more under investigation.

Two men in Caddo Parish died from hypothermia, and an 86-year-old man in DeSoto Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning during the storm.

“These temperatures can be critical. They can also be fatal,” said Danyell Enriques of Heaven’s Care Outreach Services.

Even residents with a roof over their heads face serious danger, especially if homes lack proper heating. “If they get wet and their body doesn't warm up in time, they can potentially get hypothermia,” Enriques warned.

To protect people from the extreme cold, emergency shelters and warming centers have opened across the region, including Heaven’s Care Outreach Services in Gonzales.

“So anyone that needs to get out of the cold can come to the shelter.”

The warming center provides cots, blankets, drinks, and snacks. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people were staying at the shelter, but organizers expect more. If attendance exceeds 40 people, they have a contingency plan in place.

Last year alone, more than 3,000 people experienced unsheltered homelessness in Louisiana, Enriques said.

At St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, staff said their shelter can hold up to 155 people, with about 140 of those spots currently filled. Despite being near capacity, staff are not turning anyone away.

“You’re safe here, so come here. We don’t want anybody in our community for that to happen to them,” said Sunnie Johnson-Lain of St. Vincent de Paul. “We are going to keep taking care of people. We'll find a way.”

Volunteers said the work hits close to home. “I've been homeless before, so I know the need, and it's very important that they have somewhere to go and to keep warm,” volunteer Jessica Hardy said.

A full list of shelters and warming centers can be found here.

The Salvation Army’s men’s-only shelter reported that they are currently full but are still accepting donations to support people in need.