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Mall of Louisiana to be closed Friday
BATON ROUGE — The Mall of Louisiana will be closed on Friday after a mass shooting that left one person dead and five people in custody.
The Mall of Louisiana shared a statement on social media announcing the closure out of respect for the victims on Thursday night.
"Our deepest sympathies are with everyone who was impacted by the senseless act of violence that took place here today," it said.
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The Mall of Louisiana will share more information on future operational hours in the future.
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