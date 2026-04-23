Woman found dead along Roundtree Road in St. Amant, sheriff's office says

ST. AMANT — A woman was found dead along Roundtree Road in St. Amant on Thursday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The woman was identified as Crystal Odell, 47, APSO said.

It was not immediately clear how she died, but the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.