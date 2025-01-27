60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Winter Restaurant Week is back in the capital city with fixed-price, three-course meals at 40 eateries

Monday, January 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - For all of the foodies, it's your week to shine! Dig Baton Rouge's Winter Restaurant Week is back with more than 40 participating restaurants.

Through Saturday, local eateries are giving you their best food for the best prices. Foodies can taste their way across the capital city with three-course menus for set prices.

Restaurants are encouraging locals and visitors to venture out and try things they normally wouldn't.

The restaurants, whether in Mid-City, downtown, or elsewhere, are bound to fill up fast.

To view the prices, menus and participating restaurants, click here.

