60°
Latest Weather Blog
Winter Restaurant Week is back in the capital city with fixed-price, three-course meals at 40 eateries
BATON ROUGE - For all of the foodies, it's your week to shine! Dig Baton Rouge's Winter Restaurant Week is back with more than 40 participating restaurants.
Through Saturday, local eateries are giving you their best food for the best prices. Foodies can taste their way across the capital city with three-course menus for set prices.
Restaurants are encouraging locals and visitors to venture out and try things they normally wouldn't.
The restaurants, whether in Mid-City, downtown, or elsewhere, are bound to fill up fast.
Trending News
To view the prices, menus and participating restaurants, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
Family feels power of community after neighborhood comes together to find lost...
-
Man hit and killed by impaired driver in Amite Saturday night
-
'I really don't know how I did it:' Teen's heroic actions save...
-
Baldwin Police searching for man accused of contractor fraud
Sports Video
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
LSU women's basketball picks up win over Texas A&M
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?
-
LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions
-
Zachary basketball beats Parkview Baptist