Fire crews respond to house fire on Paige Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Paige Street.
The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house.
Fire officials say that no one was at the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Crews are working to determine what started the fire.
