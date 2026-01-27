30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to house fire on Paige Street in Baton Rouge

5 hours 8 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 3:52 AM January 27, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Paige Street. 

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. 

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house. 

Fire officials say that no one was at the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

Crews are working to determine what started the fire. 

