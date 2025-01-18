Winter preps being made on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge beginning Sunday, DOTD says

IBERVILLE PARISH — DOTD announced there will be a slow-moving operation along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 beginning Sunday.

During this operation, DOTD crews will be working to pre-treat the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge ahead of the forecasted weather.

Officials say motorists are more than likely to experience delays. Motorists are encouraged to drive safely and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

To stay informed of road conditions, visit the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.