Window shattered when person started shooting in Cortana Walmart parking lot, no injuries reported

1 hour 22 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 26 2023 Mar 26, 2023 March 26, 2023 7:06 PM March 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A window was broken when a person started shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Cortana Place. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy working extra duty detail was in the parking lot when a person fired their gun around 4 p.m. 

Sources said the man took off and was taken in to custody near South Choctaw Drive. Deputies said the gun was recovered. 

No more information was immediately available. 

