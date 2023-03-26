76°
Window shattered when person started shooting in Cortana Walmart parking lot, no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A window was broken when a person started shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on Cortana Place.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy working extra duty detail was in the parking lot when a person fired their gun around 4 p.m.
Sources said the man took off and was taken in to custody near South Choctaw Drive. Deputies said the gun was recovered.
No more information was immediately available.
