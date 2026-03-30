Will Wade introduced as LSU men's basketball coach at press conference in PMAC

BATON ROUGE — Will Wade was introduced as LSU's men's basketball coach on Monday in a dramatic return to Baton Rouge, four years after LSU fired him.

Wade's "introductory" press conference was held at noon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and was open to the public.

WATCH IT HERE:

Wade was formerly LSU's basketball coach from 2017 to 2022. In that time, the Tigers won the SEC once and made the NCAA Tournament twice.

LSU fired Wade for cause in 2022, after he was at the center of a nationwide recruiting scandal involving FBI wiretaps and illegal payments made to recruits.

His replacement, former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon, was fired on Thursday. Wade's return was announced simultaneously.