Wife of Texas head coach shares video of alleged racist, profanity-laced phone call from LSU fans

BATON ROUGE - Wife of University of Texas Head Coach Tom Herman says she and her family were harassed by LSU fans before last weekend's big game in Austin.

Michelle Herman took to Twitter Wednesday to share video of a phone call she claims came from a group of LSU fans. Herman said someone had leaked the contact information of her and members of the Longhorns coaching staff ahead of the game, leading to numerous prank calls.

In the video, the caller could be heard asking for "Coach Herman." After Michelle Herman responds in Spanish, the callers begin hurling profanity.

Warning: The video contains graphic language.

"I'm trying to speak English right now," one of the men says.

When Herman continues to speak in Spanish, the second man shouts a racial slur before the call drops.

Herman said her Twitter account was initially suspended for posting an unedited video showing the caller's number. She shared the video again Thursday with that number redacted after her account ban was lifted.