Wide-spreading grass fire in East Feliciana burned 75 acres; flames rekindled Monday morning
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fire in East Feliciana Parish that burned around 75 acres on Sunday rekindled early Monday morning, prompting another response from firefighters.
According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, two fire units and a fire patrol plane were able to control the fire Sunday. A spokesperson said crews returned around 6 a.m. Monday to find flames had sprouted again. Firefighters will remain there until they are comfortable that the situation is under control.
Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
Due to extreme weather conditions, a state-wide burn ban was put into effect Monday, Aug. 7.
