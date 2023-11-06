Whoa doggie! Unusual ring around the sun spotted Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A Storm Station viewer snapped an uncommon photo on Monday afternoon. Just before sunset, WBRZ was sent a photo of what appears to be a sundog.

Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. Typically, they appear about 22 degrees either direction from the sun (sometimes on both sides), depending on where the ice crystals are present. Colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog.

The type of ice crystals needed to produce a sundog are often found in high, thin clouds like cirrus, which were present in southeast Louisiana on Monday evening. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means "with the sun".

Photo credit: Esther Fleming

See weather happening? Snap it and send it to the Storm Station via email weather@wbrz.com or tweet @WBRZweather.