Who Dat: Saints player Michael Thomas signs record-breaking contract

1 hour 49 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 8:11 AM July 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Michael Thomas will be staying with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a five-year contract extension.

The extension is worth $100 million with $61 million guaranteed money, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Thomas was set to enter the final year of his rookie year, which pays a base salary of $1.14 million.

According to ESPN.com, the guaranteed money is the highest in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

Reports show that since coming to New Orleans Thomas has appeared in 47 games with 42 starts, totaling 321 catches for 3,787 yards.

