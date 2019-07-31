79°
Who Dat: Saints player Michael Thomas signs record-breaking contract
NEW ORLEANS - Michael Thomas will be staying with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a five-year contract extension.
The extension is worth $100 million with $61 million guaranteed money, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.
Thomas was set to enter the final year of his rookie year, which pays a base salary of $1.14 million.
According to ESPN.com, the guaranteed money is the highest in NFL history for a non-quarterback.
Reports show that since coming to New Orleans Thomas has appeared in 47 games with 42 starts, totaling 321 catches for 3,787 yards.
