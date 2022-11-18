White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City

Photo: Mid City Merchants

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday.

The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

You can read more about the participants and where to go by visiting Mid City Merchants' webpage.