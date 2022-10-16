White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway

BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash.

According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a 2015-present model Lincoln Continental with damage to the passenger side.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching the description, call (985) 857-3680.