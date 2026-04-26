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Lafayette Police: Officer shot at man who brandished weapon near Festival International de Louisiane
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette's police department says one of its officers shot at a man near the site of the Festival International de Louisiane after the man waved a gun at a number of people.
Television station KADN reported Sunday that Jai'Quan Pierre, 19, of Crowley, allegedly threatened a crowd. He is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and terrorizing, the station said.
Bond was set at $35,000, but he also has outstanding bench warrants, KADN reported.
Police say that just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers happened upon an argument between two groups on East Vermilion Street near Jefferson Street. Pierre is accused of pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at a crowd.
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As the crowd ran away, a police officer shot at Pierre, Lafayette Police said. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.
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