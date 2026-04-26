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Fire damages stairwell at apartment complex; blaze stopped before entering any unit
BATON ROUGE — A fire caused damage at an apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard but the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Sunday that none of the six dozen or so residents were displaced.
Firefighters arrived within three minutes of receiving a call Saturday night and had the fire under control in 16 minutes. There were around 75 people in the complex, but none were hurt.
Smoke and flames were visible in a third-floor stairwell when firefighters arrived. Damage was limited to the stairwell, a section of the roof and a portion of the building's front wall. The fire was stopped before flames could enter any occupied apartments, the fire department said.
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Foul play is not suspected.
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