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St. George Fire Department responds to structure fire on Starwood Court near Gardere Lane

2 hours 44 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2026 Apr 26, 2026 April 26, 2026 3:44 PM April 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire at the 8100 block of Starwood Court near the intersection of Port Drive off Gardere Lane. 

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Officials ask that the public please avoid the area at this time. 

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