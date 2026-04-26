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St. George Fire Department responds to structure fire on Starwood Court near Gardere Lane
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire at the 8100 block of Starwood Court near the intersection of Port Drive off Gardere Lane.
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Officials ask that the public please avoid the area at this time.
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