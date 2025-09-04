White Castle fire chief steps down after being accused of accosting firefighter on a call

WHITE CASTLE — The White Castle fire chief has stepped down after being accused of accosting a volunteer while she fought a fire last month.

John Marque, 76, had been affiliated with the White Castle Fire Department for 44 years. Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said Thursday that Marque had also been the parish's fire chief for 8½ years previously.

Daigle told WBRZ on Thursday that Marque had told parish and town officials that he would retire, but a formal resignation letter was pending.

An incident report from the White Castle Police Department said that on Aug. 11, the victim was asked to put on a safety vest at the scene. After doing so and noticing that another firefighter wasn't wearing a vest, "John Marque (Fire Chief), proceeded to grab me by my vest. When I tried to get away, he held me stronger."

The woman said she was emotional after the incident and had to leave the area.

An officer who met with Marque a week later said the chief understood the allegations and that he would receive a misdemeanor summons for simple battery. A court date was set for Sept. 25.