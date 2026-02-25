BRPD: Capital Elementary school bus not involved in shooting, windshield damaged from debris

BATON ROUGE — Officials say an incident reported as a possible shooting of an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus was a result of debris hitting the bus' windshield.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to Capital Elementary School around 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday in relation to a school bus possibly being shot at.

The driver said she was driving north on Foster Drive when she heard two "pops" and noticed an impact on her windshield. She was not injured, BRPD added.

EBR Schools and BRPD said that they found no evidence that shots were fired at the bus, believing the damage came from debris from the road hitting the windshield.

Officials are still investigating.