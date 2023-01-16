62°
Latest Weather Blog
What's going in in the capital city to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BATON ROUGE - From services to special commemorations, the capital city is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and his significance in Baton Rouge.
Today, a number of events kick off for the community to come together to remember how King has changed our community's culture and livelihood, but also reflect on ways our community can grow and change.
Trending News
For a full list of city-wide events and the opportunity to volunteer, visit the city's page on Martin Luther King Jr. Day here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large...
-
What's going in in the capital city to celebrate Martin Luther King...
-
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing...
-
How to view a piece of history now hidden in the Mississippi...
-
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not...