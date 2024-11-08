Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana Schools receives state education department award for implementation of tutoring program
ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish Schools on Friday was recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education with its Models of Excellence award for the district's use of high-dosage tutoring providing students with extra academic support.
According to LDOE, West Feliciana Parish Schools has more than doubled the number of students benefiting from its implementation of the state’s Accelerate: High-Dosage Tutoring program. This tutoring initiative seeks to address gaps in students' learning and prepare them for grade-level content in math and literacy.
The program trains all staff to provide academic support, repurposes dedicated time during the school day for tutoring and engages parents in regular communication about their child’s progress.
“West Feliciana has set a standard for how high-dosage tutoring can drive student outcomes in Louisiana," State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said at a ceremony honoring West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton at Bains Elementary School. "We’re committed to ensuring this academic support is available to help students across the state thrive. We are taking tutoring to scale - a bold and unprecedented effort."
The Louisiana Legislature invested $30 million for school systems to provide tutoring during the school day through Accelerate: High-Dosage Tutoring. West Feliciana Parish Schools is the eighth recipient of the statewide award.
