West Feliciana reports inmate walkaway from job site in East Feliciana

FRANCISVILLE, La. - East Feliciana officials say an escaped inmate was recaptured Saturday morning after walking off a work-release program job he was doing at Ethel in East Feliciana Parish Friday night.

Officials say Landon Hisaw, 36, of Baton Rouge, escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies recaptured Hisaw around 9:30 a.m., and booked him into East Feliciana Parish Prison for simple escape.

He was incarcerated on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple burglary.