Baton Rouge woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man, slashing his girlfriend's tires

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman is wanted for allegedly stabbing a man and slashing his girlfriend's tires.

An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for Kaelynn Williams, 39, on attempted murder and battery charges.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Williams went on Sunday to a man's house along Canonicus Street, where his girlfriend's vehicle was sitting outside. Williams allegedly slashed all four of her tires with a knife, and then banged on the front door of the house and yelled for the man to come outside so she could hurt him with the knife.

When he came outside, Williams stabbed the man in his right arm and chased him as he ran away, court documents show. The man told police he ran to his backyard, where his dog was, because he knew Williams was afraid of dogs and wouldn't follow him.

Police said they believe Williams was aiming for the man's chest, rather than his arm, but missed.

Williams left the scene and went to her mother's house, according to police.