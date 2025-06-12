72°
West Baton Rouge pursuit on I-10 crosses into East Baton Rouge Parish; deputy fired shots at vehicle
PORT ALLEN - A pursuit in West Baton Rouge Parish resulted in a deputy firing a shot at a vehicle before the pursuit crossed into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Officials said just before 8 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Eastbound and the driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit.
Deputies observed the suspect discarding a handgun from the vehicle, which law enforcement later recovered.
At one point, the vehicle reached a dead end, turned around and drove toward a deputy, resulting in the deputy shooting at the approaching vehicle.
The suspect re-entered I-10 Eastbound and went into East Baton Rouge Parish, where deputies lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was terminated. The incident is under investigation.
