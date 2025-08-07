88°
West Baton Rouge Parish students hit the hallways as 2025/26 school year starts up
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish students and faculty went back to class Thursday morning.
The parish serves 4,200 students from Head Start through 12th grade.
WBRZ spoke with school students and staff Thursday morning about the upcoming year.
"I cannot wait to start all of our senior festivities and grow closer together. Not only as a school but a community. I can't wait to represent our school in a positive way," senior Elle Stutes said.
Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine says he is looking forward to the new "block" schedule that will be used this year.
