West Baton Rouge Parish lifts burn ban

The West Baton Rouge Parish government has lifted its parish-wide burn ban, joining a handful of others in the capital area to do so after getting the OK from the state.

West Baton Rouge Parish will officially lift the ban starting 8 a.m. Thursday. Other parishes to do so in the region include Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes.

Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office announced it was allowing parishes to opt out of the ban Sept 29.