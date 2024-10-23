Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic violence incident

HOUMA - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and being connected to a domestic violence incident there.

The TPSO said Jamar Johnson, 35, of Labadieville was involved in the incident which happened at an address on Goodman Court in Houma on Oct. 18.

Johnson is also wanted for home invasion and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 876-2500.

Photo via Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.