89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish Fire: Brown water could appear in taps as hydrant flow testing begins

1 hour 27 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2024 Sep 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 2:14 PM September 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Fire District has advised residents of the possibility of brown water appearing in taps during fire hydrant flow testing that is starting Monday. 

The tests will start Monday and continue through Friday, West Baton Rouge Fire said.

The testing involves opening selected hydrants to full capacity, which may result in brown water appearing in taps in affected areas. The testing will start in the northern part of the parish and will progress to Brusly and Addis by Friday.

"The water is safe to drink and does not require a boil advisory," West Baton Rouge Fire said. "If you experience brown water, opening several faucets in your home can help flush it out."

Trending News

Other hydrants will be flowing in the area to minimize the brown water, the fire department said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days