76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge man arrested for theft of livestock after allegedly not paying for horse

4 hours 12 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 10:57 AM May 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a Port Allen man for allegedly stealing livestock after he was accused of failing to pay for a horse he purchased in October. 

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Johnny Payne II was arrested on May 1. Payne allegedly purchased a horse in October 2024 and since failed to pay for the animal, agents said. 

Payne was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and is also being held for unrelated charges in Arkansas. 

Trending News

"The law is clear here - the failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute," LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days