West Baton Rouge hosts free community health fair Tuesday

4 hours 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 9:30 AM July 15, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge officials hosted a free community health fair Tuesday to offer screenings and resources for those in need. 

The fair was hosted at the WBR Community Center in port Allen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where healthcare specialists provided health screenings, immunizations, counseling and financial resources and interactive activities for kids. 

