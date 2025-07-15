92°
West Baton Rouge hosts free community health fair Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge officials hosted a free community health fair Tuesday to offer screenings and resources for those in need.
The fair was hosted at the WBR Community Center in port Allen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where healthcare specialists provided health screenings, immunizations, counseling and financial resources and interactive activities for kids.
