82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge deputies work large car fire on River Road

56 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 8:10 AM June 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Deputies worked a vehicle fire on River Road Wednesday morning. 

The fire happened on River Road at Plantation Avenue in Port Allen. West Baton Rouge deputies said there were no injures and for drivers to use caution when driving in the area. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days