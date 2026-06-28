Farmers in Avoyelles Parish lose crops, livestock in flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur

MARKSVILLE - Nine days after Tropical Storm Arthur hit parts of Louisiana, farmers in Avoyelles Parish are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flooding.

While floodwaters are finally going down, some farmers say the damage to their crops, livestock and livelihoods is just beginning.

Tommy and John Laborde are a father-son duo who have farmed their land in the Hamburg area for decades. They said they have never seen flooding like what Tropical Storm Arthur left behind.

"We had water three to four feet higher than anything we've ever seen in the past," John said.

Tommy said the storm brought nearly 30 inches of rainfall, flooding nearly 3600 acres. The flood covered pastures and left hundreds of cattle stranded.

"We had to use boats to push the cattle because the water was too deep for horses or people on foot," Tommy said.

The family spent days moving their herds and rescuing exhausted calves. They are now checking the animals daily for signs of illness.

"We rescued at least six calves," Tommy said. "We've only lost one calf that probably got too tired and drowned before we could get to it."

The flood also destroyed hundreds of acres of soybean crops. Even with crop insurance, the Labordes said it will be a big financial hit.

"Everything that we've worked for the last seven or eight months toward is now swept away with the floodwaters," John said.

However, the floodwaters never reached the Laborde home. Tommy credited his father's planning for that.

The Laborde family has been helping lead relief efforts and distributing donations to flooded communities across the parish.

A letter was sent this week to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for an agricultural emergency declaration in Louisiana, which would unlock low-interest emergency loans and other federal disaster relief for affected producers.